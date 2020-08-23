1/
Janet (Newell) Fisk
1924 - 2020
Janet Fisk, 96, of Windsor Locks, formerly of Simsbury, beloved wife for sixty years to the late Leonard Fisk, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the McLean Home. Janet was born in Hartford on August 7, 1924, daughter of the late Raymond Newell and Elizabeth Roberts. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Bryant University. Janet will be remembered as a kind, generous, and honest soul. She gave tirelessly for many years taking care of her family, advocating for all her kids, especially her youngest son, Thane. For many years she delivered Meals on Wheels in Simsbury, wrote notes, and visited people she knew lived alone to lift their spirits, and was a supporter of the Simsbury Land Trust from 2005-2015. Janet was an early member of the Aging & Disabilities Commission and an altruistic financial supporter of McLean & Windsor Independent Living Association. Janet was an avid nature lover who enjoyed taking walks in the woods with family and friends. Janet enjoyed playing tennis, paddle tennis, reading, and doing the Word Jumbles with her son, Thane. She spent many summers at the family cottage where she took her last dive off the dock in her mid-80s. Janet is survived by two daughters, Gail Fisk and her husband Richard Mattas of Michigan and Blair Fisk and her wife Darlene Mercure of Windsor Locks; a son, Thane Fisk of Windsor; a sister, Mim Josephs of California; a daughter-in-law, Katie Fisk-Natale of New Hartford; and a sister-in-law Mary Kay Newell of Avon. She was predeceased by a son, Todd Fisk; and a brother, Charles Newell. A private burial in Simsbury Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Windsor Independent Living Association, 45 Maple Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To leave online condolences or share a memory with her family please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Home - Poquonock
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
