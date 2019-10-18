Home

Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Cemetery
Janet passed away October 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Pinette of Bristol and Lucille and Lionel Regnaire of Southington, CT. Janet leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Monique and Michael Rossow, her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Thomas Deprey of Southington, two granddaughters Shelbi Burns of Bristol and Miriah Rossow of Nebraska as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was a loving person who made friends with everyone she met. With just a cell phone and her memory she cultivated and maintained countless life-long friendships. Janet was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister and a doting grandmother who improved every life she touched. Graveside services will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington, CT on November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
