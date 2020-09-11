Janet H. Wallace, 86, of Wethersfield died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Medical Center. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 1, 1933, to Charles J. Horton and Elouise G. Horton. She resided in Detroit for several years before moving back to Hartford with her family. There she attended Hartford Public Schools and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, class of 1951. Growing up, Janet attended South Congregational Church in Hartford, beginning a lifelong association with an organization that provided her with numerous opportunities and much happiness. She was a member of the Motion Choir, a Sunday school teacher, an usher and a deacon. She fulfilled more specific roles as well, including several terms as the President of the South Church Women's Organization, Chairperson of the 2nd Ecclesiastical Society of South Church, and as the church's Wedding Hostess for forty years, where she organized hundreds of weddings and receptions. The most important moment of her church affiliation was when she met her future husband, Bruce Wallace, where they both attended Sunday school. She went on to marry Bruce in April of 1956. Together, while raising their family, Janet and Bruce enjoyed traveling around the United States, Europe--including the Highlands of Scotland, the Carribean, and her beloved Bermuda, a place she treasured for its natural beauty and the many personal friendships and longstanding organizational connections she formed there. Janet's lifelong enjoyments included cross country skiing, bike riding, reading, sewing, figure skating, loving her cats, hosting beautifully prepared holiday dinners, as well as the avid pursuit of family history and genealogy. She was a member of and past president of the Connecticut Society of Genealogists, and a member of the Connecticut Professional Genealogy Council. Janet also enjoyed her work at the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company, where she met many lifelong friends, and her work at a local law firm. Janet was employed by the Fellowship of North Eastern Congregational Christian Churches. Right up until this past school year, she had been a volunteer in her daughter's Kindergarten classroom at Stevens School in Rocky Hill. Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bruce, son Brian Wallace, and daughter Sandra Amoroso and her husband Brian Amoroso. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Helen Spencer-Wallace and Jillian Amoroso. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Horton. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift in remembrance of Janet H. Wallace to the Saint Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105. For an online expression of sympathy please visit www.dillonbaxter.com