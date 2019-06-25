Services Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 (860) 652-4436 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Janet Watson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet H. Watson

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Life's journey on this earth ended for Janet H. Watson on 6/21/2019 age 91 after sharing 67 happy and memorable years with her husband Lee E. Watson. She was born to Michael J. and Anna C. (Baldyza) Watras on January 1, 1928 in Holyoke, MA. She spent her childhood there until graduating from high school with honors. This was a time during WW2 and not having the opportunity to further her education, she struck out on her own to pursue a secretarial career in the insurance city of Hartford. After employment with several major insurance companies and a Ford dealership, she was recognized for her secretarial skills and was employed in the executive offices of CL&P, and subsequently at P&WA in the President's office assigned as an administrative assistant to Norman Patch (F.B.Rentschler's son-in-law) in coordinating new plant construction. Her duties also included conducting the United Fund Drives. It was during her tenure at United Aircraft Corp. (now UTC), she and Lee were married in 1952, honeymooning in the Laurentian mountains and Quebec in Canada. They stayed at the Laurentides Inn where Princess Elizabeth (now Queen) and Philip stayed a week or two prior. They selected land for their home in a picturesque spot in South Glastonbury, high in the hills overlooking Hartford and the valley below, where the Nauyaug Indians once summered. After 9 years of marriage, Janet and Lee were blessed with the birth of their first child, Terri, followed by the birth of Holly a year and a half later. Janet was a second Mom to Terri's two children, Lori and Mary, as she helped Terri raise them in Janet and Lee's home, developing a loving close relationship while watching them grow into successful young women. And more recently enjoying the great grandchildren, Samantha, Ava and Zachary. Her family meant everything to her. She was their sounding board when difficult situations arose, and gave counsel, guidance and support when asked. She and Lee never missed any of their sporting events, recitals, equestrian shows, school plays and other award ceremonies in which they participated. As a family, many memorable vacations were spent together at Cape Cod. A camping trip with a pop-up camper from Connecticut to California and back with several unexpected experiences provided a lifetime of recollection and conversation. The family enjoyed many ski weekends in various New England locales during the winters. A vacation to the Bahamas and a cruise to Bermuda for granddaughter Mary's wedding and trips to Disney World were among most remembered. She was able to accompany Lee to several annual airline conferences (Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Miami) where the ladies were entertained on area tours and were able to play golf on well-known courses. After the start of her family, she became a full-time Mom and became involved in volunteer work in the community. She was an active volunteer for the Child & Family Services Thrift Shop in Glastonbury, a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, conducted craft classes at local So. Glastonbury rest homes, volunteered at the South Glastonbury Library, and assisted at various functions at the Congregational Church of South Glastonbury and never said no when asked to volunteer for a worthy cause. She was a past President and a Charter and honorary member of the Hill & Dale Garden Club, a past President of the Minnechaug 18 hole Golf League, a former Charter member of the Glastonbury Hills Golf Club and past Secretary and Charter member of he Woodledge Swim & Tennis Club. Janet was a person who put the needs of other people above her own and would always try to make it easier for others if she could. For those who knew her she was a special friend. In her final days, despite her pain and discomfort, she wanted to be a burden to no one. She will always be remembered for compassion to others and love for animals and living things. She would go out of her way to save a bug or insect's life if it found its way into the house by freeing it to the outdoors. The household always had a dog and usually at least two cats to take care of. Minnie, a Miniature Pinscher, has been her latest companion. Her favorite animal was the elephant, of which she has a prized collection of marble and other types of stone statues, which adorn her bookshelves. She had a creative talent in decorating the house for the various seasons and especially during the holidays. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. Friends, including her family, always looked forward to sitting around her dinner table. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was some- one who gave from her heart and never asked for anything in return and who was content to see the people she cared about happy and she was someone whose love was a gift that would last a lifetime. She was the one that you would call first with good news because she would be so happy and excited for you. She was the voice you needed to hear when things didn't just go right and you needed some encouragement. Her day was always brightened by the early morning daily phone call from her daughter Holly while Holly was on her way to work. Her primary sports participation was golf and tennis. In golf, her specialty skill was "putting" for which she won several awards. After a hip replacement, as a precautionary measure, she was sidelined from actively participating. Even though she missed participating and playing with her regular partners, she con- tinued her interest and enthusiasm in both sports as well as UCONN basketball and Yankee baseball. She enjoyed the daily newspaper crossword puzzles as a pastime and became quite good in solving them. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred and her husband Harold Pfeiffer and two brothers William and wife Yolanda Watras and Edward Watras. She is survived by her husband Lee, two daughters Terri and her husband Dan Benoit of Norwich CT and Holly Watson of Hebron CT, two granddaughters Lori Moynihan of Charlotte NC and Mary and her husband Brandon Strout of Griswold CT. Also three great grandchildren, Samantha and Ava Strout and Zachary Moynihan. Also included are Pam Pfeiffer, wife of nephew Ron Pfeiffer (now deceased) and their son and wife Ron and Amanda Pfeiffer of PA, and several nephews and a niece from the Massachusett's area. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT on Thursday June 27 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may make a contribution to the Congregational Church of South Glastonbury CT, 16 High St, So. Glastonbury, CT 06073 or to a . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019

