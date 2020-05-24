Janet Hoy Sterling passed away on May 19, 2020 after a two- year battle with cancer. Janet was born on November 29, 1932 in Malone, New York, the second youngest child of Ralph and Gretchen Hoy. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Marshall, Malcolm (Ellen), Willie (Dorothy) and Jeanne (Len). Janet is survived by her identical twin sister Joanne O'Roark and her husband Jim. Janet was the beloved wife of Chuck Sterling with whom she shared 63 years of marriage; he predeceased her in 2019. Together they had four loving daughters who married to bring wonderful sons into the family; Cindy and Rich Wasserman of Wethersfield, CT; Sue and Dave Shearer of Fort Mill S.C.; Val and Mike Scribano of Rocky Hill, CT and Pam and Rick Stevens (deceased) of Granby, CT. Janet was an expert multi-tasker. She earned her Master's Degree in Education while raising her family, teaching in the Manchester School System, teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir at North United Methodist Church. Although her schedule was very full, Janet maintained a very calm nature and always showed kindness and understanding to other people. She was person who made everyone feel special and as a result had many special friends: Janet and Nancy – fellow teachers who became great friends; her cousin Carol; and Pat and Audrey - lifelong friends and confidants who provided her with great comfort these past few years. Janet loved the Adirondack mountains where she was raised and passed that love onto her family. The Sterlings would spend their summers at Chateaugay Lake enjoying the beautiful scenery and more importantly the extended family that continued to live and visit there. Janet's love of Brainardsville (the small town she grew up in) and the lake led her to research her family's genealogy which inspired her to write two books: "Brainardsville, A town and it's People" and "The Gaines Girls" a look at her great grandmother's sisters and their legacy. Janet leaves behind twelve grand-children, their spouses and five great-grandchildren (with number six due any day now). Chuck often called this growing family the "mob scene" but for Janet each and every family member was precious and there was always a place in her heart for one more. She never wanted too many of her family to fly on planes together as that would be "too many of her precious eggs in one basket!" Known as Mama to her grandchildren, her love was felt by all and lives on through Kate (Bryan) Dickens, Ben (Victoria) and Olivia Wasserman, Karen (Mike) Zahradnik, Erin, (Eric) Quinn and Reece Johnson, Kelly (Vincent) James Wong and Emmett Wong, Lauren Shearer, Dan and Becky Scribano, Ally and Adam Outlaw and Jared and Jenna Stevens. Mama shared her love of the arts with all of her grandchildren. Many a grandchild sat by Mama and Papa's side at Broadway shows, Hartford Stage productions, and events at the Bushnell. She was always interested in supporting her grandchildren, attending many recitals, sporting events, graduations, etc., which kept her busy during her retirement years. Mama made certain that every grandchild, like their mothers, knew the three most important rules in life: "BE KIND, BE KIND, BE KIND". In the end, Mom faced her final days with courage and acceptance. She told us that she wanted us to all be happy and to continue to support each other throughout our lives, and we, of course, will honor her request. The family would like to thank Laurie Scarpo and the Infusion Center team for their loving care of Mom these past few years. We would also like to thank the Hartford Healthcare HOPE team and the staff at Anthology of Simsbury for helping Mom prepare for her journey home. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date when the world health crisis is more safely managed. Donations in Janet's memory can be made to Chateaugay Lake Foundation P.O. Box 222 Lyon, Mountain, NY 12952



