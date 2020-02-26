Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Olam Cemetery
Edith Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her daughter's home
180 Hamilton Drive
Vernon, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her daughter's home
180 Hamilton Drive
Vernon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Koenig Obituary
Janet (Fisher) Koenig, 79, of Ellington, beloved wife of over 60 years to Herbert A. Koenig, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Rockville General Hospital. Born in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Aronson) Fisher, she grew up and lived in the Bronx, NY before moving to Connecticut. Janet was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, Class of 1985. She was a member of Congregation Beth Sholom B'nai Israel in Manchester. They also spent a great part of their retirement years in Florida where she was a volunteer for 12 years at Give Kids the World Village. Janet enjoyed reading, playing cards and mahjong. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Koenig and his wife Barbara, David Koenig and his wife Mariela, Michael Koenig and his companion Daniela, and Dana Dionne and her husband Dan; twelve grandchildren, Sarah, Allison, Matthew, Samuel, Anna, Jonathan, Itai, Nadav, Adam, Lauren, Alexander, and Caroline; her brother Edward Fisher, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beth Olam Cemetery, Edith Road, South Windsor. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. at her daughter's home, 180 Hamilton Drive, Vernon. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Give Kids the World Village, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now