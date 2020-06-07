Janet L. (Logan) Mastrianni, a beloved mother and friend to many passed away on June 3. A life-long resident of Plainville, CT, Janet spent much of her tomboy youth in the tow of her five older brothers-hunting in the woods of Bradley Mountain and along the banks of the Quinnipiac River. Janet's beauty, positivity, generosity and enlightening smile was always on display. After graduation from Plainville High School she modeled in newspaper ads for a local department store and worked in the secretarial pool at General Electric where she could type 100 words per minute. Her personal touch was meticulous and with her unrivaled green thumb she could coax any weary plant into bloom. Taking care of her family with ingenuity and devotion was an art form she perfected daily. Janet loved being active; sewing her own dresses, contributing crafts for any fundraiser, and being on the YWCA's synchronized swimming team. Janet worked a decade for Aetna and later for the State of Connecticut Protective Services for the Elderly. She was a life-long community volunteer in school, church and women's groups and was very active serving in the Plainville Senior Center guiding many trips. She married and loved the boy up the street, Jack Mastrianni and they were inseparable for over 60 years. Both had a wonderful life together with many travels and evenings entertaining a houseful of friends and relatives every chance they could. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher and Gregory who love her eternally, and her brothers, Donald and Clifford and sister-in-law Sharon Simpson. She joins Jack, departed friends and her brothers Gene, Robbie, and John along with her parents Josephine and John at a big family picnic in the sky. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund curealz.org are welcomed. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12:00 p.m., followed by committal prayers and interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.