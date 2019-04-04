Home

Janet L. Slyman

Janet L. Slyman Obituary
Janet L. Slyman, 70, of Willimantic, CT, wife of the late John Kevin Slyman Sr., passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. She was born in Jackson, MI, daughter of the late Bradley L. and Phyllis (Lacoy) Newcomb. Janet grew up and spent most of her life in Storrs, CT. She had been employed by Brand-Rex and then Walgreens in Willimantic, CT. Janet is survived by her brother, Bradley L. Newcomb Jr. and his wife Elaine, nephew Derek, niece Ashley, and several other nieces and nephews, as well as John Kevin Slyman Jr. and his sisters. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the Gurley Burying Ground, Bone Mill Rd., Mansfield, CT. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
