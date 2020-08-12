1/1
Janet M. Bassett
Janet M. (House) Bassett, 96, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away Aug. 5 at The Reservoir in West Hartford following a long illness. The widow of Kenneth W Bassett., she was raised in West Hartford, but lived most of her life in Rocky Hill. She was a longtime parishioner of the Rocky Hill United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mabel House. She was pre-deceased by her three siblings - Margery Loveland (Hayden), Arthur and Richard House.Janet was a graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford and of Green Mountain College in Vermont.She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Bassett) Neagus (William "Bill"); two sons, Richard W. Bassett (Lynn) and Kurt W. Bassett; five grandchildren, Dennis Bassett, David Miner (Stephanie McQueen), Lauren Fox (Jason), Stephanie Bassett and Michelle Bassett, five step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Neagus) Jones (Wayne) and Rachel (Neagus) Christopher (Kevin), Deborah Bryans, Jason Bryans (Shannon) and Joseph Bryans (Courtney); several great-stepchildren and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Donations can be made in Janet's memory to the Rocky Hill United Methodist Church, 623 Old Main St. Rocky Hill, CT. 06067.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
