Janet M. Breen
1957 - 2020
Janet Marie Breen, of Meriden, CT passed away quietly and peacefully, on August 3, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on March 11, 1957, the daughter of the late John W. Breen Sr. and Helen A. Fahey Breen. Janet leaves her daughter, Sarah Jane Wink Breen and husband Austen. She leaves her siblings John W. Breen, Jr. and wife Sue Karin; Mary E. Arendt; Patricia A. Jasniewicz; Michael D. Breen and wife Maureen; Ellen M. Eichamer and husband David; Judith Breen Philbin and husband Bill; and Joseph E. Breen and wife Renee; along with many cousins, nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. Janet is predeceased by her sister Irmine Martha McDonald; and her nephew Eric Jasniewicz. Janet overcame childhood disabilities with profound determination, great intelligence, and enduring humor, especially toward her own adversity in life. Her strong character carried her through completion of her education at St. Christopher School, East Hartford, CT; East Catholic High School, Manchester, CT; and Hartford College for Women; Hartford, CT. Janet was a prodigious reader, writer and budding poet, and her strong academic and literary interests led her to membership in the National Honor Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Janet's open mind, human insight, gentle manner and genuine interest in and concern for others allowed her to relate well and easily to everyone she engaged. These were her greatest gifts, heartfelt by her family and friends. Janet's greatest joy was her daughter Sarah; her love, devotion, selflessness and sacrifices provided Sarah a life of love and security. Janet will always be in our hearts as she joins her loving parents in Heaven. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament-St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. (Please abide by CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory) In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org or Cerebral Palsy Foundation at yourcpf.org. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament-St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
Judy,

I am so very sorry for the loss of your twin. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love Jan and Larry
Janice Watts
Friend
August 11, 2020
Ah, Janet...I will never forget the day you helped me paint tall old-fashioned cabinets, tall and narrow with hinged glass doors on the top, outside on the deck.. I still have the one you painted holding my poetry books in my living room. You turned to me at one point, paint brush in hand, and said: "You know, Pat, this is all I want to do...help other people do things." This is my favorite memory of my little sister Janet.
Patricia Jasniewicz
Family
