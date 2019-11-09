|
Janet M. (Plamondon) D'Aleo, 95, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA. Her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis "Fran" D'Aleo, predeceased her in 2007. Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, a daughter of the late Theodore and Mildred (Shaughnessy) Plamondon, Janet was a lifetime resident of the Enfield community. She was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of 1942 and was a lifetime communicant of St. Patrick Church. Janet worked alongside her husband, Fran in the operation of Rogers Memorial Studio on Enfield Street from 1949 until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Enfield, the Red Hat Society, and was also very active with Fran on many Lions Club activities. In her leisure time, she enjoyed painting and crafts, and through the years had amassed an impressive collection of clown dolls & statues. She was also a fan of UCONN Women's Basketball and other than her devoted family, one of Janet's greatest loves was chocolates. Janet is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Buckley and her husband, John, of Clinton, Susan D'Aleo Hess and her husband, Geoffrey, of West Simsbury, John "Jay" D'Aleo and his wife, Penny, of Enfield, and Claire Frew and her husband, Timothy, of Windsor Locks; her cherished grandchildren who affectionately called her "Bana" , Jeffrey Buckley, Amy (Buckley) Velasquez, Stephen Hess, Carrie (Hess) Marcoux and her husband, Daniel, Matthew Hess, Gregory and Shelley D'Aleo, and Heather Frew; 3 great grandchildren, Ailin and Ryan Buckley, and Viviana Velasquez; two sisters, Sr. Claire Lillian Plamondon of the Sisters of Mercy in Hartford and Mary E. Rowan of Enfield, and her dedicated caregiver, Elizabeth James Nicholls. She was predeceased by her brother, Theodore Plamondon, Jr. Family and friends will gather at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. on Monday at 9:00 a.m. for a funeral procession to St. Patrick Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. Janet's family will receive relatives and friends at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels on Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. Her family has suggested that expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial donations to The Woman's Club of Enfield Scholarship Fund, PO Box 80, Enfield, CT 06083 or The Enfield Lions Club. PO Box 241, Enfield, CT 06083 .To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2019