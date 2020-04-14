Home

Janet O. Harwood, 84, of Southington, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Home. She was the wife of the late Richard Harwood, with whom she had shared 59 years of marriage. Janet was the oldest child born to Louis and Gertrude (Kroos) Ohliger. Ma retired from Bradley Memorial Hospital as a night nursing supervisor. She enjoyed making many different types of handicrafts, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends, especially her fellow nursing school student and maid of honor, Myrtle Connolly of Wallingford. Janet leaves her sons, Keith and Todd (Tammy); her daughter-in-law Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Brian (Maureen), Kevin (Holly) and Brianna; 5 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Donald Ohliger (Caroline Bailey). In addition to her husband and her parents, Janet was predeceased by her sons, Thomas, Kenneth and infant son David. The family wishes to thank Hartford Healthcare at Home-Hospice Care and the Franciscan Ever There Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020
