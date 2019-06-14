Janet Prager Dunn, 93, of West Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief and unexpected illness. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 2, 1925. She was a life-long Connecticut resident spending most of her years in West Hartford. She graduated in 1946 as a Registered Nurse from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and served as the youngest head nurse of the Obstetrics service at Hartford Hospital. She left her profession in 1951 to marry the love of her life, Albert M. Dunn. His early death from cancer in 1970 left her with 3 children to raise on her own. She returned to nursing and worked in the Aetna Life & Casualty occupational health unit in order to put her children through college. She loved to knit, crochet and sew. Every member of her family and many friends have afghan masterpieces she created over the years that will serve as lasting memories of Janet.Her courage and strength carried her through a multitude of life challenges making her an inspiration to all of us. She was a source of decency, kindness and humor that will be sorely missed.She was active in a number of organizations, played bridge twice a week and was politically engaged. An avid women's rights supporter, she marched for passage of the ERA amendment in 1978 and the Women's March in 2017.She is survived by 3 children Laurie Dunn, Mitchell Dunn (Susan Lacks), Steven Dunn (Ann Borracci) and 5 grandchildren Alan Dunn (Christine Parcells), Jeffrey Dunn (Britt Weston-Ball), David Dunn, Diana Dunn and Brian Dunn (Clara Eileen Sanders) as well as her niece Michele LeConche, 2 grand-nephews Michael and Robert Krulee and her step daughter, Susan Potocik (Dennis) from her late in life marriage to Paul Wartley who died in 1999. Janet Dunn was the rock of her family and will be missed by family and friends alike.Janet was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a founding member of Temple Sinai, Newington, CT. Contributions may be made to the Greater Hartford Hadassah chapter, Temple Sinai or any organization supporting women's rights.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:30pm at Temple Sinai, Newington. Private burial services for immediate family will follow. The family will receive guests from 6-8pm that evening at her West Hartford home. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary