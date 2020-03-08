Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map

Janet Sapolis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Sapolis Obituary
Janet Moore Sapolis, 83, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Albert Sapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late Wilfred and Alice (Hebebrand) Moore, she has been a Windsor resident all of her life. Janet was an active member of the Windsor Senior Center and enjoyed playing BINGO and traveling with friends, but her main focus was her family who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her son, Paul Sapolis of East Granby; her daughters, Betty Andresen of Windsor Locks and Susan Mahon of Tolland; her grandchildren, Rebecca Andresen of Superior, WI, Erika Andresen of Spokane, WA, Alice Mahon and William Mahon of Ellington; her great-grandchildren, Gavin and Grayson See; her sister-in-law Susan Moore; and her niece Leslie Massaro. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Howard Moore. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 16 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor followed by burial in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 10 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in Janet's memory to the , CT Chapter, 220 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now