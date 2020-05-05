It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our wonderful and devoted Mom, Janet (Page) Scavetta of Wethersfield, on Sunday (May 3, 2020 ) at Glastonbury Healthcare Center. Janet was born in Hartford on July 4, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Antoinette (Page) Tomaro and Wilder Milton Page. Janet was married to the love of her life; the late Rocco S. Scavetta. She is survived by her loving and faithful daughters, Roxanne Sherwood, Joanne Sansabrino, Gina Cusano and her husband Ilio, Maria Cecchini and her husband Darren, Tina Martinez and her husband Carlos as well as her grandsons, who she raised as her own sons, Michael Scavetta and his wife Cassandra and Joseph Scavetta and his wife Sonya . Janet leaves behind her grandchildren, Brian Sherwood, Nikki Mordasiewicz, James Rocco, Mikie, Nicholas and Jon Sansabrino, Danielle Cusano, Samantha Cusano, Salvatore Rocco Cavaliere and Gianna Roc Martinez; her great-grandchildren, Dominic Sansabrino, Logan Sherwood, Adriana Sansabrino, MacKenzie Sherwood, Michaela Mordasiewicz, Chase Sansabrino , Izabella Roc Mordasiewicz , Laila Sansabrino , Joey Scavetta , Lorenzo Delvalle, Andrea Scavetta, Amelia Grace Mordasiewicz , Rocco Giovanni Scavetta and Chloe Sansabrino. Janet also leaves behind three sisters-in-law, Jane Page, Louise Page and Terry Page as well as a host of nieces and nephews dear to her heart. Janet was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Marie Scavetta; her brothers, Austin Page, Robert Page, Richard Page and Arthur Page; her sisters-in- law, Pearl Page, Joan Page, Angeline Coiro, Anna Fazio, Rose Scavetta, Antoinette Scavetta, Frances Scavetta, Mary Olivier; her brothers-in-law, Joseph Scavetta, Patsy Scavetta and Donald Olivier, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Nellie (LaVecchia) and Joseph Scavetta. Janet's greatest joy was spending time with her husband and her family, hosting Saturday night family dinners which extended beyond family. All were welcome to the Scavetta home!! She loved to travel and take family trips, Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to know her. She will forever be loved and she will never ever be forgotten! Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private. A celebration of Janet's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.