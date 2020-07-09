Janet Shelmerdine

Shelmerdine, Janet (Mader), 87, passed into Spirit on June 18, 2020 at home with friends and family by her side, surrounding her with love. A private home wake was held June 19. A third-generation Glastonbury resident and member of First Church of Christ, Janet faced her many health challenges with quiet courage and strength, never complaining. Janet was named Glastonbury Queen for the Cigar Harvest Festival of 1952, won local pageants, and was a model in various venues. Always humble, she rarely mentioned this to friends and family. She loved vacationing with her family in Vermont, traveling with friends locally and abroad, and of course enjoying the cabin in Niantic. Her favorite activities were "Mimi Dates" with beloved grandson Joey, listening to Andrea Bocelli, and enjoying a good martini. Janet leaves her daughter, Donna Vidam; son-in-law Dave Palla; grandsons Josef and David Palla; and many dear friends and relatives, especially Karen and Jean. She also leaves Gracie her kitty, who never left her side. A Celebration of Life will take place, date to be determined.



