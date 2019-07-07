Janet (Hayes) Stewart, 91, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 26, 2019. Born May 8, 1928, the daughter of Clifford "Chip" and Helen (Morrow) Hayes, she was raised on Buena Vista Hill along with her sister, the late Shirley Screen. After graduating from Hall High, Janet worked for an insurance company in Hartford. It was following an excursion with girlfriends to the CT shore where she met her beloved husband of 51 years, the late "Bill" Stewart, that she became a homemaker, and together they raised their family in Elmwood. Janet was known for her outgoing personality, maintaining long-term friendships, and welcoming friends and neighbors like they were family - a deck of cards was ready, along with chocolate chip ice cream and a full cookie jar for the sharing. Christmas Eve at the Stewart home was a tradition, and you knew it was a good party if Janet did her jig and sang "I used to dance to this old tune…" Accompanied by Bill, she enjoyed day trips and travel, especially to army reunions throughout the US and Europe. Janet could strike up a conversation with anyone, any place, any time; always leading the way with her winning smile. Her happy demeanor and energy served her well as a Girl Scout Leader and Day Care Provider. She worked her way up from the mailroom at "little Aetna" to becoming that welcoming voice greeting you as a Telephone Operator at CIGNA. Janet enjoyed social activities as a long-standing member of the Elmwood Community Church and Elmwood Community Center. She was a skilled bowler and continued that passion by playing in leagues well into her 80's. Janet was most proud of her family and being a supportive Wife, Mother, and Grandmother; attending every possible celebration, performance, and sporting event. She is survived by her loving son and daughter, Mark Stewart and his wife Carolyn of Windsor; Donna (Stewart) Waite and her husband Peter of West Hartford; her five grandchildren whom she adored, Kelly Howard and husband Michael, Amy Marto and husband Alex, Bryan Stewart, Dylan and Courtney Waite; and her precious great-grandson, Aiden Howard. A graveside memorial is planned in the future to include family, close friends and neighbors (taylorandmodeen.com). Janet loved and had a special way with animals. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmwood Community Church or the CT Humane Society in Newington, where she adopted her wonderful companion dog, Scout. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019