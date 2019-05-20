Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bartosiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet V. Bartosiak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet V. Bartosiak Obituary
Janet V. Bartosiak, 92, of Newington passed away May 17, 2019 in Hartford Hospital. She was born in Meriden, daughter of the late Ignatius and Katherine (Pas) Bartosiak. Janet was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and St. Joseph College. After college, she entered the Maryknoll Sisters and went on to serve missions in the Philippines and Peru, as a teacher. Janet later returned to Hartford and was a teacher for the Hartford Board of Education at Kinsella School. She was an avid reader and loved her German Shepherds. Janet leaves her sister Beverly Bartosiak of Wethersfield, her friend Laura Shaw and many other nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Janet's life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street Wethersfield. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences or for information, please visit www.farleysullivan.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now