Janet von Wettberg Cowles died September 25, 2020 in her sleep at the age of 84. Born to Eduard Feltberg von Wettberg Jr. and Agnes (Brodie) von Wettberg, she grew up in Wilmington, Delaware, graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1954, with a B.A. from Middlebury College in 1958, and M.A.T. from Radcliffe College in 1959. A year later Jan married Frederic (Ted) Morgan Cowles III and they raised their family in Simsbury. She worked as a high school guidance counselor at Northwest Regional School #7 for 24 years and was an active member of St. Alban's Church in Simsbury. Full obituary is available at www. abbeycremation.com/obituaries
.