Janet (Buchanan) Visgilio, 90, of Naples, FL formerly of Windsor, CT, beloved wife of fifty years to the late Thomas Visgilio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 28, 1930 to the late Douglas and Mary Buchanan of Westerly, RI. Janet was a resident of the Windsor community for thirty years. She was a member of the Poqouonock Community Church in Windsor and the First Presbyterian Church of Naples. Janet was a member of the Ellington Ridge Country Club where she enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Janet and her husband Tom were avid supporters of UConn athletics and attended numerous football games. After moving to Naples, Janet became known as the "Mayor" of Central Gardens where she lived. She was the social director and organized many gatherings keeping everyone together. She was known to lend a helping hand to all that lived there as well as host "soup kitchen" once a week for all the single neighbors and friends. She enjoyed working part-time at Eileens boutique and later on at Steinmart where she made many close friends. Her later years, she found much happiness at her favorite restaurant Bice in Naples where she went for many happy hours to hear her favorite "Moony Mann" sing. Everyone from patrons, to employees felt like family when with her. Janet will be remembered for her spunky sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Janet is survived by her four daughters, Susan and John Miller of Windsor, Sally and Tracy Northup of Plainville, MA, Mary Visgilio of Naples to whom she made her home for the last six years and Ellen and Chris Dellamarggio of Boston, MA; nine grandchildren, Doug, Kate, and Nick Miller, Tom (Jess) and Deb Fryxell, Thomas, Casey, Devin, and Raleigh Dellamarggio; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cailyn, Angelo, and Andy, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Buchanan and a sister, Trudy Gibson. The Funeral in Connecticut will be held privately Thursday, August 6th at 1:00 PM which will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/91222693
. A future service will be held in Naples, FL at the First Presbyterian Church please check back on our website for date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janet's memory may be made to Avow Hospice, at www.avowcares.org
. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.