Janet Wagner Obituary
Janet (Yuhas) Wagner (70) of Newington, beloved wife of Jess E. Wagner Jr. passed away peacefully at her home Monday December 23rd. Born in Hartford CT March 13, 1949 daughter of the late Steven J. and Paula (Lawrence) Yuhas. Janet entered the Benedictine order at Immaculata Monastery, (Nebraska) '67 - '69, and became a Benedictine lay oblate to the same monastery in '97. She received her BS and MBA through the University of Hartford and worked as an Underwriter/Analyst and Communications Director for Commercial Lines at Travelers in addition to consulting work in the insurance industry in Iowa and England. She loved her faith passionately, which she exhibited through her oil and watercolor paintings. She was especially proud of her ability to "write" icons. She was an avid skier, and recreational pilot, but her greatest joy was traveling with her husband Jess and their pets via boat or motor home. Besides her husband she is survived by her sister Theresa L. Antonini; she was predeceased by her brother Anthony D. Lawrence and brother-in-law Wayne R. Antonini. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday January 2nd 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church (Annunciation Parish) 26 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Rd, Ashford, CT 06278 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
