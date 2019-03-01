Home

Janette Schuler Obituary
Jan-ette (Rogers) Schuler of Westbrook, formerly of Higganum, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26th after a short battle with ALS. She was born on October 18, 1943 in Middletown to Doris (Gwillim) and Theodore Rogers. She leaves a daughter, Tammy Schuler and Scott Geary of Durham, a son, Timothy Schuler and Sybil Chambers of Centerbrook, two grandchildren, Ty and Taylor Schuler, and her companion of 21 years, Gary Ceberek of Westbrook and his daughter Jayme Ceberek, of Florida. She also leaves sisters, Jane Carter of Florida, Joan Butterworth of Rhode Island, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Carl and Carolyn Schuler of Higganum. Friends may call Friday, March 8th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Swan Funeral Home, Old Saybrook. A celebration of Jan's life will take place in the summer, her favorite season. Memorial contributions can be made in Jan's honor to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019
