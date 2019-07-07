E. Janice (Maselli) Augeri, 85, of Middletown, wife of the late Michael R. Augeri, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wadsworth Glen Care Center. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Vincenza (Giuffrida) Maselli. Janice lived in Middletown all of her life and was a member of Saint Pius X Church. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Skidmore and was a buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue. She was a member of the American Association University for Women, part of the Middlesex Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered for many local organizations. Janice was a devoted homemaker and partner, a loving mother and grandmother and a good friend. Janice is survived by two sons, Stephen M. Augeri and his wife, Julie of Durham, and Dr. David M. Augeri of Denver, CO; her daughter, Francine M. Augeri and her husband, Kevin Cronin of Middletown; stepson, Robert M. Augeri and his wife, Patricia of Middletown, and six grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Nicholas, Alexander, Sophia and Owen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8th at 1:00 pm at Saint Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019