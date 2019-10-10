|
Janice C. Knapp, 79, of Enfield, CT passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baystate Medical Center in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Her family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 568 College Hwy., Southwick, MA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave on-line condolences and view the entire obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019