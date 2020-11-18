Janice Ryks Coogan, 66, of East Hartland, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Jan was born on May 4, 1954 in Solon, Ohio a daughter of the late Robert H. and Dorothy R. (Dale) Ryks, and sister of the late James A. Ryks. Since 1991, Jan has been the beloved and cherished wife of Mark Coogan. Janice will be dearly missed by her husband and daughters Beth and Gail. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 A.M.-12 P.M. with a service celebrating her life to follow immediately at 12 P.M. at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor CT. A private burial will be held on a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com