1/1
Janice Coogan
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Ryks Coogan, 66, of East Hartland, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Jan was born on May 4, 1954 in Solon, Ohio a daughter of the late Robert H. and Dorothy R. (Dale) Ryks, and sister of the late James A. Ryks. Since 1991, Jan has been the beloved and cherished wife of Mark Coogan. Janice will be dearly missed by her husband and daughters Beth and Gail. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 A.M.-12 P.M. with a service celebrating her life to follow immediately at 12 P.M. at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor CT. A private burial will be held on a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved