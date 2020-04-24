|
Janice Elizabeth Rosinski, 83, of Kensington, wife of Thaddeus Rosinski, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Rogalski) Kornas. Janice was a New Britain resident and graduated from MIA High School, before moving to Kensington 55 years ago with her husband T.J. Janice was a devoted wife of 55 years, and a loving grandmother to her 5 grandchildren who affectionately knew her and loved her as "Mimi". Janice was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Berlin. She was an avid animal lover, who never said no to a new pet, and enjoyed many trips to the beach with her family in Connecticut, at Cape Cod, and in Maine. Surviving are her husband Thaddeus "T.J." Rosinski; two sons, David Rosinski and his wife Barbara of Hartford, and Jon Rosinski of Berlin; a sister, Kathy Ryan and her husband Ed of Berlin; and her grandchildren, Audrey Rosinski, Max Rosinski, Ben Rosinski, Lauren Oldziej and Kelly Oldziej. A private family service will be held at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27 at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain for those who wish to attend. Please share a memory of Janice with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020