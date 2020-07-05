1/1
Janice Elizabeth Wasserman
1932 - 2020
Janice Elizabeth Wasserman, 88, of West Hartford peacefully died at home with her family by her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Leonard Wasserman who passed away 6-months ago. Born in London, England on January 1, 1932 to parents Violet Essex and Charles Tucker. After coming to America with her family she graduated from Hollywood High School and UCONN, and received a Master's Degree in education from Boston University. She taught elementary school and was a Weight Watchers lecturer for many years. In retirement, she was an avid painter, singer, poet, tennis player, and Red Sox fan and she volunteered at Aiken Elementary School. She was a long-time member of the Beth El Temple in West Hartford. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Alan and William Wasserman (and their spouses Vicki and Victoria), grandsons, David, Scott (and their spouses Katie and Meghan), and Charlie, cherished great grandchildren Violet and Harvey, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Jolyon Tucker, and her sister Jackie Tucker. A celebration of her life will take place once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Funeral services and burial have been held privately. Donations in her memory may be made for breast cancer research, or a charity of your choice. Jan will be forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association of West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
