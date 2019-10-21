|
With sadness, we announce Janice's peaceful passing surrounded by family on August 25, 2019. Born in Torrington September 2, 1941; she lived in Glastonbury and East Hartford after graduating nursing school. She leaves behind her husband Michael; daughters Deborah Thomas, Jacksonville FL; Deborah Sheldon, Las Vegas; Lori Mullen, Cocoa FL; Suzanne Repass, and son-in-law Mark Repass, Franklin CT; son Michael Kaluszka Jr, Fort Collins CO; grandkids Legend; Jason & Kristine; Shanna, Alysha, & Kyle, Gavin; many great-grandkids; and many dear friends. There are no calling hours. Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m. October 25, 2019 at South Congregational Church, 1301 Forbes Street in East Hartford. Instead of flowers, please make donations to Kenway's Cause, PO Box 935, Windsor Connecticut 06095
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2019