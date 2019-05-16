Janice (Ford) Chambers, 84, of Higganum, wife of Ronald G. Chambers, died Sunday May 12, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Arthur K. and Katherine (Baumann) Ford. Prior to her retirement, Janice was a financial counselor at Middlesex Hospital. In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her son, Scott D. Chambers and his wife Denise Muggleston of Higganum; grandchildren, Kate (Shields) Collins and her husband William of Texas, John Shields of Middletown, and Andrew Chambers and his wife Sarah of Higganum; great grandchildren, Lillian and Tobias Chambers; brothers, Ken Ford of Middletown, Don Ford of Granby and Robert Ford of Deep River; She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Lynn (Chambers) and son-in-law Thomas (Skip) Shields. Funeral services will be held Saturday (May18th) at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 355 Main St., Cromwell. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations in her memory to: First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 156, Cromwell, CT 06416, or Middlesex Health Hospice Program, c/o Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or at middlesexhealth.org/donate or at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate /memorial-giving.html. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019