Janice Kahl
Janice Kahl of Pine Meadow, born April 8th, 1941 died peacefully on October 5th, 2020 at the age of 79. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kahl, and several brothers. She leaves behind two sons; Paul Kahl of pine meadow, Andrew Kahl and his wife Denise of Colbrook; a daughter, Marcella Kahl of Winsted; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Chelsea Jansen of Hartland; her brothers, Lawrence Wainman and wife Shirley of Windsor Locks, Bob Wainman and wife Shirley of Oklahoma, and Walter Wainman of Windsor Locks; a sister in law Joanie Wainman of Hartland, several nieces and nephews, and friends. Janice was born in Hartford, but spent a majority of her life in Pine Meadow. She truly loved her home and her neighbors, and was adored by many. Janice had several great joys: her grandchildren, Beacon Falls Beagle Club and Trials, painting, family and a few great friends. There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life in the spring at the families request.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
