Janice M. Albro, 80, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Hartford, CT on August 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Chester Mudgett and Anita (Gilnack) Hanks. She was a graduate of Rockville High School and a lifelong resident of Enfield where she was a member of Enfield Congregational Church. Janice worked at Hamilton Standard, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Enfield Chapter. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 38 years and a Past Worthy Grand Matron in Connecticut (1995-1996). Janice loved to do needlework, especially knitting, sewing and quilting. She made beanies and take-home blankets for children in hospitals. She enjoyed baking pies and volunteered at election polling. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James Albro and her grandson, Benjamin Albro. She is survived by her four loving children, Robert Albro and his wife Sherri, Susan Lacey and her husband James, Sharon Biasiutti and her husband Livio, and Carolyn Martin; seven grandchildren, Brandon Albro and his wife Danielle, Miranda Belbruno and her husband Paul, Alexander Ingram, Michael Martin, Joseph Albro, Callan Lacey, Hannah Albro, and one great-grandchild, Jace Lingrosso; three brothers, Calvin and his wife Jean, George and his wife Norma, and Fred and his wife Joan Mudgett; a brother-in-law Richard Albro, sister-in-law Betty Houle and many nieces and nephews. Private services will take place at Enfield St. Cemetery at a later date. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Springfield, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 or donate on-line at donate.lovetotherescue.org; American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or online at redcross.org; ESTARL, M/O PMG J. Albro, The Grand Chapter Office, OES, P.O. Box 143, Plymouth, CT 06782.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020