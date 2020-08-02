1/2
Janice M. Bonadies
1930 - 2020
Janice M. Bonadies, 89, of South Windsor, formerly of Manchester passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by her great nephew Michael and her close friends. Janice was born on October 14, 1930 in Hartford daughter of the late John and Frances (Salamone) Bonadies. She grew up in Hartford, attended local schools and had resided in Manchester for over 57 years until moving to South Windsor in 2011. Janice was employed for over 46 years with the Travelers Insurance Company, retiring in 1991 as a Supervisor. In addition to belonging to the Democratic Club at Travelers, she enjoyed traveling the world extensively and loved Italy, especially the Vatican. Janice was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Janice is survived by two nephews Craig Gaunya of Palm City, FL. and Bruce Gaunya of Newington, CT., her niece Susan Stuart of Missoula, Montana, two great nephews Michael Gaunya and James Gaunya, their extended families, and many close wonderful friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, her twin sister Jane Bonadies, and her sister Marie Gaunya, and her four brothers, John, Nick, Richard, and Francis Bonadies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church
AUG
5
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
3 entries
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Gray, neighbor n friend
July 29, 2020
God Bless you Jan. I always enjoyed our chats when you came into the store to say hello. You always made me laugh when you spoke your mind, No holding back!
You always had a smile on your face, some kind words to say , or something funny to say anytime I saw you. A beautiful lady inside and out. I will miss you.
Rest In Eternal Peace

Jeanne

Jeanne
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
