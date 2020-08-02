Janice M. Bonadies, 89, of South Windsor, formerly of Manchester passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by her great nephew Michael and her close friends. Janice was born on October 14, 1930 in Hartford daughter of the late John and Frances (Salamone) Bonadies. She grew up in Hartford, attended local schools and had resided in Manchester for over 57 years until moving to South Windsor in 2011. Janice was employed for over 46 years with the Travelers Insurance Company, retiring in 1991 as a Supervisor. In addition to belonging to the Democratic Club at Travelers, she enjoyed traveling the world extensively and loved Italy, especially the Vatican. Janice was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Janice is survived by two nephews Craig Gaunya of Palm City, FL. and Bruce Gaunya of Newington, CT., her niece Susan Stuart of Missoula, Montana, two great nephews Michael Gaunya and James Gaunya, their extended families, and many close wonderful friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, her twin sister Jane Bonadies, and her sister Marie Gaunya, and her four brothers, John, Nick, Richard, and Francis Bonadies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Junipero Serra Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com