Janice M. (Ball) Grafton, 78, of Simsbury, beloved wife of Donald L. Grafton, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at UConn Health John Dempsey Hospital. She was born September 12, 1940 in Fort Morgan, CO, daughter of the late Chester and Gertrude (Rhodes) Ball and had lived in Surry, England prior to moving to Simsbury 34 years ago. Janice was a graduate of Fort Hays State University having received her Bachelors Degree in English. Janice was a loving mother and grandmother who always created a beautiful home with nourishing home cooked meals as the family relocated several times. Before having children she and her first husband were stationed in Ethiopia where she taught children in kindergarten to speak English. From there they moved across the states several times and then to Surrey, England. She was an accomplished artist and craftsman who gave away her work to friends and family out of love. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and entertainment, and with that she was so very proud of each and every one of them. She met her second husband Don who was her best friend and soul mate shortly after leaving England. They spent years enjoying a nice quiet life filled with family dinners, gardening, antiquing, sightseeing, and just enjoying their children and grandchildren. He was the apple of her eye and filled her every day with love and joy. She loved her whole family with all of her heart, and she will be dearly missed by many family and friends near and far. In addition to her husband Don, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa Altmann of East Haddam; her two sons, Michael Mosier of Eastham, MA and Marcus Mosier of Jackson, WY; her step-son, Mike Grafton and his wife Sabrina of Oakland, CA; her step-daughter, Laura King and her husband Dennis of Middlefield; her grandchildren, Christopher DiNeno and his wife Chelsea, Alexandra DiNeno, Lucas Altmann, Amanda Altmann and Everett Grafton; her sister Candace Ball; soul sister Kathe Jacobsen of New York; sister in law Marilyn North of California and her nieces Pam Shaw and Amy North Ryan, and nephew Chris North. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Wednesday, April 17th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.