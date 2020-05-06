Janice (Jan) M. Yacavone, 85, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Maple View Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 13, 1934 in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Rocco and Lorna (Prentiss) Zito. Jan was retired from The Travelers (1992) and had lived in the greater Hartford area her entire life. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Peter F. Yacavone and her sister in law Theresa F. Yacavone. She Is survived by her 5 nieces and nephews; Peter F. Yacavone Jr. of Hamilton, NY; Patricia Driscoll (Rich) of Houston, Texas; Maura Robie of Denver, Colorado; Nancy Valenzano (Jeff) and John Yacavone (Patti) all of Stamford, CT. She is also survived by 11 grand nieces and nephews and 1 great grand nephew. Jan will be greatly missed as she was a devoted aunt who was cherished by all her nieces and nephews. Known as "Auntie" she was an integral part of the family, never missing a holiday, celebration or milestone. She will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at CFF.org. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.