Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Janice Matheson


1939 - 2019
Janice Matheson Obituary
Janice F. Matheson, 80, of Simsbury, beloved wife of Dale W. Matheson, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Arden Courts, Avon, CT. She was born in Waterville, ME on January 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Joseph and Glennis (Stuart) Fortier. Janice was raised in Winslow, ME. After graduating from Winslow High School, she attended Westbrook Junior College. Janice loved spending time with her family, raising her children and simply being a "Mom". She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, photography, and music, playing for several years in the Hershey Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra. She was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball Team. She is survived by her husband Dale W. Matheson of Simsbury; daughters Sheri Matheson of Reading, PA, Kellie Garner (Kevin) of Palmyra, PA and Inge Jermolowicz of Orlando, FL; her son David Matheson (Susan) of Torrington, CT; her grandsons, Jordan Matheson, Jared Garner, Cody Jermolowicz, Jacob Matheson, Colin Garner, Logan Jermolowicz and a great-grandson Maximus Matheson. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janice's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 20 Batterson Park Road, 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2019
