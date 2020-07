A memorial Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of the life of Janice Patterson, who passed away on March 22, 2020, will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Please attend in accordance with face covering and social distance guidelines. For more information, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com