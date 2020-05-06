Janice Reale
1945 - 2020
Janice Reale, of South Windsor sadly passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Janice was born in Torrington on January 17, 1945 then moved to Hartford then resided in South Windsor. She will always be remembered for loving heart towards everyone, many years in childcare, and her love of singing, movies, and animals. Janice was predeceased by her Mother, Ottilia Reale, Father, Eilo Reale, Daughter, Rosemary Reale, Nephew, Keith Parsons, and Brother in law, William Parsons. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Kevin Reale, sisters, Mary Deegan Peck, Arline Parsons, and Donna Almada, Granddaughters, Tiffany West and Janice Marie Harper, and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces Jaime Martin, nephews, and many more loving family and friends. There will be no burial services. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
Colleen Kelly
Friend
May 5, 2020
I took care of her in the nursing home in South Windsor. She was a wonderful person. I've thought of her often. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Colleen Kelly
Friend
