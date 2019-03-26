Janice M. (Zielinski) Schmidt, 75, widow of Peter E. Schmidt, passed away on March 24, 2019. Janice was born in New Britain daughter of Jean (Kordek) Faryniarz and the late Lucian Zielinski. She was a 1961 graduate of Plainville High School and graduated from Bryant College in Rhode Island with honors where she was Vice President of the Beta Sigma Gamma sorority. She then worked as a medical secretary for and orthopedic firm in Hartford for several years. Janice enjoyed skiing and was an avid follower of NASCAR racing.Besides her mother, Janice leaves her first husband, Steven Krenisky, Jr of Florida, a brother, Joseph A. Faryniarz, Jr. of Coventry, a brother in law, David Schmidt and his wife Jeanette of Southington and several cousins.Funeral services and burial will be held privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Komanetsky Estates, C/O Bristol Housing Authority 164 Jerome Avenue Bristol, CT 06010. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary