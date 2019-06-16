Home

Stern Janice David Hartman [email protected] Weinstein Mortuary Janice Elaine Frant Hartman Stern a longtime resident of West Hartford, CT passed peacefully on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in the company of family. She was 93 years old. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband Allan Stern; children, Joseph Hartman of Milford, CT and Douglas Hartman of Louisville, KY; stepchildren Arthur Stern of Ithaca, NY, Karen Stern of Sea Cliff, NY, and Bruce Stern of Westbrook, CT. Janice was born on August 26, 2019 in New York, NY. She held a long professional career in business as a bookkeeper and account manager for companies in a range of industries including: energy, optical, retail, and printing, with a VP position at Dempsey & Carroll in New York, NY. These gave her the knowledge to start her own business and pursue her passion for fine printing when she opened Sedgwick Stationery & Printing Co in West Hartford, CT. Janice was an engaged member of the community and advocate for progressive social causes. Her extensive volunteer work in the local chapter of Hadassah as a Life Member included service as President, Treasurer, VP of Fundraising, and Hadassah Medical Organization Chair, among others. An independent spirit with a delightful sense of humor, Janice enjoyed travel throughout her life and was a connector for a large circle of family and friends, internationally and close at home. She was deeply passionate about the advancement of Jewish and women's causes. She adored theater, engraving, and literature; and could frequently be found playing Bridge in the company of dear friends and cheering the UConn women's basketball team. Her memory will live with affection in the many lives she touched so deeply. Family and loved ones will gather privately at a later date to memorialize her life, love, and impact. Contributions in her memory can be made to Hadassah. hadassah.org HARTFORD
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
