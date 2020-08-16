Janie R. Johnson, 81, of Hartford, CT passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Janie was born on June 1, 1939 in Capps Henry County, Al to the late Aaron and Pearl Gamble. A Celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby, Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 with a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnson family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
.