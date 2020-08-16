1/1
Janie R. Johnson
1939 - 2020
Janie R. Johnson, 81, of Hartford, CT passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Janie was born on June 1, 1939 in Capps Henry County, Al to the late Aaron and Pearl Gamble. A Celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby, Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 with a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnson family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Miss Johnson was one the nicest person I had the pleasure of knowing may you forever dwell in the house of lord God bless you.
Eddie Charlie will stevens
Friend
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denico Harrison
Friend
August 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Victoria Booker
Friend
August 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Joe Wueke
August 15, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Joe Wueke
August 15, 2020
Lillian, Margie, Kevin,
I am so, so sorry for your loss.
Your mom was such a beautiful, loving person.
My deepest condolences go out to you and the rest of the family.
Joe Wueke
Friend
