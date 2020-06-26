Janina Borowski
Janina Borowski, 89, of New Britain, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Kruglo, Poland, to the late Jan and Marianna Kaminski, she immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1963 on the Stefan Batory ship. Janina was a magnificent cook of Polish cuisine. Her talent employed her in the cafeteria at the Mary Immaculate Academy and at the Daughters of Mary Motherhouse for many years. Her well known favorite pastries to bake were paczki, chrusciki and Easter babka bread. Janina was a hard worker with a kind and generous nature. Her door was always open to family, friends, and visitors from Poland. Janina also worked at Emhart to support and provide for her family. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens or sitting on her swing. Janina was a devout Roman Catholic and a long time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. She is survived by her children: Stanley Borowski and wife Patty, Teresa Cozzi and husband Robert, Regina Michalak and husband Mirek; most proud of her grandchildren: Kristina and husband Josh, Jenna and husband Rich, Tory, Michael, Nathan and Kevin; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Cody and Zoey and her sister, Wanda Paluch. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Antoni Borowski, her grandson, Travis Cozzi and her brothers, Stanis?aw and Czes?aw Kaminski. Janina will always remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Due to current health restrictions, visitation is limited to family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
JUN
27
Burial
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
