Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Janina Bucior
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery (Sec. 27)
453 Fairfield Avenue
Hartford, CT
1951 - 2019
Janina Bucior, 68, of Newington, loving wife of Andrzej Bucior, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Janina was born in Olawa, Poland, March 21, 1951, daughter of the late Piotr Sodomlak and Zofia (S?upska) Sodomlak. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Adriana Janeway and Paulina Gromowski along with their husbands, Tim Janeway and Andrew Gromowski; her grandson Adrian Gromowski; sister Maria Kramarz and brother Stanislaw Sodomlak in Poland. Janina loved to be surrounded by her family whether it was at the beaches of New England or in the mountains of Vermont. She always lived life with a giving heart, never forgetting about her family and friends in Poland who she loved dearly. Her message in life was always to live life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers please send donations to . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery (Sec. 27), 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT. 06114. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2019
