Janina Dorozko, 81, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, with her daughter by her side at her home. Born in Begienie, Olsztyn, Poland on February 8, 1939, daughter of the late Bronislaw and Zofia (Paszkowska) Pawluc, she was raised in Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1967 with her late husband and son. Janina and her family settled in Hartford and her daughter Anna was born two years later. She took a position in quality control at Heublein in Hartford where she worked for 15 years. She later worked at Keeney Manufacturing in Newington where she stayed until her retirement in 2009 just two weeks before her 70th birthday. In her spare time and during her retirement, she enjoyed gardening around her home, dancing, going to the beach in Westbrook and Cape Cod, and spending time with her son and daughter. She loved going to Polish and Portuguese festivals with her friend, the late Joe Almeida where they enjoyed dancing the night away together. An excellent cook and baker, Janina was well-known for her traditional Polish food including golabki, pierogie, soups, and babka which she lovingly made for her family, friends, and neighbors. She was everyone's mother and she always made sure that no one left her home without a care package of food. Janina loved shopping and fashion and enjoyed dressing up for every occasion earning her the nickname in her family of "Marilyn Monroe". Her family will never forget her love of going to "G. Fox". A devout Catholic throughout her life, Janina was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford since moving to the United States. She prayed everyday and watched Mass on TV when she was no longer able to attend church. Most of all, Janina will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family. She loved going to the casino with her daughter and two friends, Kinga and Josefina. She and her daughter Anna were inseparable and did everything together. She leaves her loving daughter, Anna Dorozko of Newington; her daughter's Godparents and her close friends, Janina Mazan of Rocky Hill and Kazik Krajewski and his wife Donna of Plainville; and many relatives in Illinois, Poland, and Canada. She was predeceased by her son, Stanley Bronislaw Dorozko in 2019; and a twin sister at birth. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 9-10:30 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Janina Dorozko Memorial Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095 to support charities and organizations that were close to Janina's heart. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.