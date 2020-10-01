Jaqhawn Osono Walters "JQ", 24, of Hartford, CT, passed unexpectedly on September 19, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1996 in Hartford CT to Trician Salmon and Hasani Blake. In his childhood he immersed himself in basketball and music. He loved adventure and was always the life of the party. He was dedicated and grew into a man who was skilled at a multitude of things. JQ was a great basketball player who tied the nation's lead with 24 double-double and one of the 50 finalist for the Bevo Award given to the outstanding player in small college basketball, he was named GNAC player of the year two times in a row and named all American; basketball was his life. Other hobbies included dancing, comedy and being a lyrical beast when it came to rapping. He was a comedian and enjoyed playing pranks on his mother and frequently making prank calls to his grandmother. Nothing made him happier than seeing others smile. But he also had a serious side. He was serious about his education and he was exceptionally smart. He attended University of Hartford High and later graduated from Albertus Magnus with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. After graduation he fulfilled his dream; playing professional basketball in Argentina. Jaqhawn was not only kind but he was extremely caring. He loved kids and enjoyed taking care of his younger siblings and always made them feel special. Like the way he celebrated his sister Jada's sweet sixteen and mentored his younger siblings Jaylen and Ky. He also mentored many other kids and had a way of making them feel loved. He is survived by his loving mother, Trician Salmon and partner, Luke Bryan; father, Hasani Blake and partner, Iyanna Flores. Also left to mourn are Orlando Walters; three sisters Jada, Jonisha and Harley; seven brothers, Jaylen Kyrie, Hasani Jr., Joey, Tristian, Zavier, and Jayshaun; maternal grandmother, Carmelita Dennis; paternal grandmother, Beverly Blake; as well as a host of aunts, grandaunts, uncles and special cousins; best friends, Reese, Juwan, Bullet and Kevin. He was preceded by his stepfather, Joseph Lindsey and grandfather, Patrick Salmon. We mourn the man we lost tragically but we are thankful that JQ blessed us with his laughs, his love, his kindness, and an infectious smile which could light up the world. You made us proud kid! A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00AM at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 8:00AM-9:00AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Walters family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com