Jaroslawa (Krasij) Winiarskyj, 84, of Wethersfield, beloved wife to the late Wolodymyr Winiarskyj passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 with family by her side. Born to the late Ignatij (Hnat) and Olena Krasij on October 11, 1935 in the Village of Krywoluka, Ukraine, Jaroslawa lived near Munich, Germany in a refugee camp, until she was granted admission to the United States and came to New York on June 17, 1949. She worked for the Aetna Fire Insurance Company. Jaroslawa was a very caring person who loved her family immensely. She was a great cook and her diverse interests included baking, reading, praying, embroidering, and she especially loved her gardening. She also had a beautiful voice and enjoyed harmonizing at home as well as in the church choir. Jaroslawa was a parishioner at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic church and belonged to various community women's organizations. Jaroslawa leaves behind her beloved children, Ulana Tomaszewsky, Markian Winiarskyj and his wife Helen, Eugene and Bohdan Winiarskyj. She has six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. She also leaves behind her siblings, Bohdan Krasij and his wife Olena, Myron Krasij and his wife Irene, and Anna Krywonis. Jaroslawa is predeceased by her sisters Maria, Julia and Stefania and a son-in-law, George Tomaszewsky. A Funeral Liturgy and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Jaroslawa's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield.



