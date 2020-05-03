Jarvis "Jerry" D. Littlefield, 92, of Avon, beloved husband of Molly (Marshall) Littlefield for 56 years, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Stoneham, MA, son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Dukesmith) Littlefield, he was raised in MA and received his BA from the University of Maine at Orono. Jarvis served in the US Navy during World War II and came to Connecticut and started his automotive parts business, A & J Auto Finishes, in West Hartford in 1962. He operated the company until his death. He was a member of Valley Community Baptist Church and enjoyed snow skiing, tennis, and sailing as well as traveling with his family to Killington, VT and Aspen, CO. Besides his wife Molly, he leaves; a son Robert M. Littlefield, Sr. and his wife Robin of Tolland, MA; a daughter Wendy Nolan of Bennington, VT; a sister Joanne Monane of York, ME; five grandsons, Robert, Jr. and his wife Courtney Littlefield, Jake and his wife Victoria Littlefield, Kevin and Kyle Littlefield and Michael Nolan; a great granddaughter Claire Littlefield; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced at Valley Community Baptist Church with entombment at the MA State Veterans Cemetery Columbarium with military honors. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences or further information please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.