Jason Jeffrey Hyde, of East Hampton CT, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020 at 41 years young. He was born in Middletown, CT on March 23, 1979. Jason was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had an infectious laugh and the biggest of hearts. Jason found a tremendous amount of joy watching and riding dirt bikes. Jason was a great cook and loved to experiment and share new recipes with friends and family. He also enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, fishing or simply doing yard work. Most importantly, Jason loved to take care of his family. Jason was dedicated and hard working. He leaves behind two companies that he built and managed himself, Superior Garage Doors and Rize Equipment. He is survived by his wife Lauren Geiger-Hyde, three children Liam, Henry and Mabel, and many close family and friends. Jason is predeceased by his grandfather, Don Connelly and sister, Makayla Korpinen. Jason is forever loved by his family. His family mourns the loss of a man who still had so much more of life to experience. Words cannot describe the amount that he will be missed. A memorial for Jason will be held at a future date, which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Benny Fund (bennyfund.org). To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020