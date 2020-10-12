Jason Lee Bidwell, 34, of Ellington, beloved son of Steven and Rachel (Pschichholtz) Bidwell of Ellington, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rockville General Hospital. Born in Rockville, Jason was a lifelong resident of Ellington. He was a graduate and attended Ellington High School. He was a very talented and meticulous machinist who worked in the defense and commercial industry. He enjoyed lifting weights, playing basketball, baseball, and football. Jason liked motocross, motorcycles, and was an avid skateboarder. He collected matchbox cars, and replica military weapons. He kept up on current events and followed politics. He was a skilled comedian who wrote many of his own jokes, and he mastered playing the piano . His two dogs, Daisy and Zoey, were the center of his attention. He was a very loving and caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who liked to be with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Steven Bidwell, Jr., and his wife Audrie of West Hartford; his niece, Alexa Bidwell of West Hartford, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services and burial are private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com