1/1
Jason Lee Bidwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Lee Bidwell, 34, of Ellington, beloved son of Steven and Rachel (Pschichholtz) Bidwell of Ellington, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rockville General Hospital. Born in Rockville, Jason was a lifelong resident of Ellington. He was a graduate and attended Ellington High School. He was a very talented and meticulous machinist who worked in the defense and commercial industry. He enjoyed lifting weights, playing basketball, baseball, and football. Jason liked motocross, motorcycles, and was an avid skateboarder. He collected matchbox cars, and replica military weapons. He kept up on current events and followed politics. He was a skilled comedian who wrote many of his own jokes, and he mastered playing the piano . His two dogs, Daisy and Zoey, were the center of his attention. He was a very loving and caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who liked to be with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Steven Bidwell, Jr., and his wife Audrie of West Hartford; his niece, Alexa Bidwell of West Hartford, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services and burial are private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved