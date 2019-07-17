Jason Michael Perkins, Sr., 47, of Windsor passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, WI, son of Clive Mondale Perkins of Jamaica and June Lee (Newell) Nelson of Jamaica currently in Manchester, he lived in Hartford 13 years moving to Windsor in 2004. He had been employed as a storekeeper at UCONN Dental School for 27 years and 28 years at Park Place Towers as a security guard. Jason enjoyed doing yard work and watching old movies. Besides his mother and father, he leaves his two sons Jason M. Perkins, II of Vineyard Haven, MA, and Kahlil E. Perkins of Windsor; two brothers Kevin O'Neill Smith in OK and Pedro Perkins and a sister Cassandra Perkins both in Jamaica. His family will receive friends, Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2-3 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 3 PM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019