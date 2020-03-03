Home

Jason Duchesne
Jason Todd Duchesne


1971 - 2020
Jason Todd Duchesne Obituary
Jason Todd Duchesne, 48 of Wethersfield passed away at home Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a valiant and courageous fight against esophageal cancer. He was born in Hartford, son of Gary M. Duchesne and Suzanne (Foley) Duchesne. Jason lived in Wethersfield most of his life. He graduated from Wethersfield High School and furthered his education at CCSU. He was employed as a mechanic for Butler Power Equipment and previously was the sole proprietor of Arrow Repair LLC for several years. Jason was a gifted mechanic who could solve any problem or fabricate a solution. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and together with his brother Christopher and nephew Jake, they spent many hours restoring his 1967 Pontiac GTO. Jason also cherished his two cats Cooper and Reilly and his dog Duke. Besides his beloved parents, he leaves his fiancée Sarah Hun of Plainville, his brother Christopher Duchesne and wife Elsie Diaz-Duchesne and nephew Jake Duchesne of Ellington. Jason also leaves his aunt Lucille Foley and his cousin Suzanne Kirkpatrick both of Manchester who provided special care and support, aunt Gail Lawrence and uncle Thomas Lawrence of Westbrook, aunt Shelley Duchesne and uncle Thomas Duchesne and aunt Susan Duchesne of Berlin. There will be a graveside service on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue Hartford, CT. Family and friends wishing to attend the service should plan on arriving at the cemetery by 10:45am and gather by the pond near the main gate. Memorial contributions may be made to the , To share a memory with the family please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
